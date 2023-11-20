Harrogate’s most community-minded shopping street to launch Christmas Chocolate Appeal for families in need
and live on Freeview channel 276
The return of the Harrogate Christmas Chocolate Collection for the third year in a row is the work of Commercial Street Retailers Group, a community of independent retailers in the heart of Harrogate.
Located in the street of the same name, this collections of friendly, independent shops and cafes such as The Cheeseboard, Mr Arkwright’s hardware store and Harrogate Town Official Club Shop first came together in 2020.
Since then, the retailers group has not only highlighted the unique nature of this part of Harrogate’s retail sector and encouraged people to ‘shop local’, it has also gone out of its way to support a range of community causes.
The aim of this year’s Harrogate Christmas Chocolate Collection is to share the joy of chocolate with local families and individual via five local charities.
As well as Harrogate Foodbank, donations will go to Disability Action Yorkshire, Supporting Older People, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity and New Beginnings, a peer-led charity supporting women and their children who were previously subjected to domestic abuse.
Running from November 25 to December 16, the appeal will see Commercial Street Retailers Group welcoming donations of all types of chocolate in all shapes, sizes and packages – whether that is individual chocolate bars, boxes of biscuits or large tubs.
The first year saw a total of 16 stones of chocolate handed in by the Harrogate public.
Having achieved 20 stones in 2022, the target this year is to smash to push that further.
Sue Kramer said: “As well as doing our small bit to help people in needs this Christmas, shops on Commercial Street will be displaying bespoke bunting, putting up posters and offering chocolate collection points for the public’s donations.
"Despite the cost of living crisis and some challenging times, the street community spirit here remains vibrant.
"A total of 18 retailers are paid up members of our retailers group.”
For more information, visit: https://commercial-street.co.uk/