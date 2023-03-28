Harrogate shops set to feature on BBC programme with Alan Carr this evening
Three independent shops in Harrogate will feature on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters this evening, hosted by ‘Chatty Man’ Alan Carr.
The episode will showcase the transformation of three independent stores in the town, including Westmorland Sheepskins.
Interior Design Masters sees ten amateur interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract.
Each week, a different challenge is set, designed to test their ability to meet various client briefs in different commercial and residential settings.
Across the series, the contenders redesign commercial spaces, from shops to restaurants and salons.
Dominique Heaton, of Westmorland Sheepskins, said: “We were approached by the production company to appear on series four of Interior Design Masters what seems like an age ago now and thought what a great and fun experience it could be.
"We are really excited to see the show for the first time tonight along with everyone else now.”
The episode will air tonight (March 28) at 8pm on BBC One.