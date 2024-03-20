Harrogate bar vows to put local independent creators first as its ground-breaking market returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the aim of putting local independent creators first, North Bar’s general manager Abigail Reekie said the inaugural market at Christmas time had been such a success, the friendly team couldn’t wait to offer a warm welcome to everyone at the next one.

Taking place on Sunday, March 31, the bar’s latest market will stick to its principles of free stalls for all in a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere.

Running from noon to 5pm, this Easter event will once again feature live music from Josh Ozturk at 3pm.

Friendly team - Harrogate North Bar's general manager Abigail Reekie, centre, with staff members Eithne Keogh and Lucy Graham are gearing up for their latest free market. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

As well as the return of some familiar independent businesses from the Christmas such as Harrogate Cat Rescue, there will be some new stalls, including a jewellery stall by local independent jewellery brand Manth, The Harrogate Hippie Store and local charity Saving Yorkshire's Dogs.

This time round, the North Bar will also provide a pop-up food vendor with Alley Cats Leeds serving up delicious burgers.

The popular craft beer bar located at 2D Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate is part of the award-winning independent series of North bars which pioneered Britain’s craft beer revolution in the late 1990s when it was first launched in Leeds.

All the trade stalls will be downstairs this time, with the North Bar’s upstairs and outside seating areas available for those wanting to take a seat and have a bite to eat or drink.