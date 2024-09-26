From pop-ups to e-commerce: IND!E launches exclusive platform for independent artisan brands
With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and exclusivity, IND!E’s new platform promises a refreshing alternative for those looking to discover unique, handpicked goods that go beyond mainstream retail offerings.
IND!E, already well-known for supporting SME brands through its popular pop-up shops and collaborations with major UK retailers such as John Lewis and Ocado, is taking the next step in connecting consumers with exceptional products. The platform will bring together a diverse range of categories, from fashion and homeware to artisanal goods. Each brand has been carefully selected for its dedication to creativity, sustainability, and quality—ensuring that every purchase tells a story and supports independent business owners.
As a Harrogate-based company, IND!E takes pride in representing local and global SME brands, offering a stage for them to reach a wider audience. By shopping on IND!E, consumers will not only discover limited-edition, exclusive products but will also contribute to the growth of small businesses that are dedicated to their craft.
Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, a standout piece for your home, or the latest in cutting-edge design, IND!E’s platform offers something special. Each purchase supports a thriving ecosystem of independent makers and creators who are passionate about delivering unique, high-quality products.
