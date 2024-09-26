From pop-ups to e-commerce: IND!E launches exclusive platform for independent artisan brands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate-based business IND!E is set to redefine the online shopping experience with its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer platform. Launching soon, this exciting venture will offer consumers a carefully curated selection of products from some of the world’s most innovative and independent SME brands.

With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and exclusivity, IND!E’s new platform promises a refreshing alternative for those looking to discover unique, handpicked goods that go beyond mainstream retail offerings.

IND!E, already well-known for supporting SME brands through its popular pop-up shops and collaborations with major UK retailers such as John Lewis and Ocado, is taking the next step in connecting consumers with exceptional products. The platform will bring together a diverse range of categories, from fashion and homeware to artisanal goods. Each brand has been carefully selected for its dedication to creativity, sustainability, and quality—ensuring that every purchase tells a story and supports independent business owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a Harrogate-based company, IND!E takes pride in representing local and global SME brands, offering a stage for them to reach a wider audience. By shopping on IND!E, consumers will not only discover limited-edition, exclusive products but will also contribute to the growth of small businesses that are dedicated to their craft.

IND!E Collection

Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, a standout piece for your home, or the latest in cutting-edge design, IND!E’s platform offers something special. Each purchase supports a thriving ecosystem of independent makers and creators who are passionate about delivering unique, high-quality products.

Sign up for sneak previews, launch offers, and be the first to shop limited editions.

Be part of the IND!E journey—where every purchase makes a difference. Visit IND!E’s website today to learn more and secure early access to this exciting new platform!