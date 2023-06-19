Free entry to artisan market near Harrogate coming up this weekend at stunning location

Situated three miles from Harrogate, Real Markets are returning to Ripley Castle this Sunday, June 25 with the promise of being “Yorkshire’s Friendliest Market”.

Expect a host of speciality producers and makers from the Harrogate area in attendance – from artisan bakers, cheesemongers, charcuterie, cakes, chocolates and coffee to gifts, artwork, jewellery and more.

There will also be musicians entertaining throughout and visitors to Ripley Castle Estate will also get free access to the gardens and grounds on market day.

Among the local artisan traders who will be on hand with a feast of food and drink and gift ideas will be:

Buzz Coffee

Harrogate-based Buzz had an amazing day at the last Ripley market.

Rachel sources and makes her coffee with care, serving up Lonton Coffee, a small independent roastery based in Barnard Castle.

Rachel Jones Glass

Based in Killinghall, Rachel’s pieces are delicately crafted and range from tealight holders, coasters, display pieces and more.

Bakeri Baltzersen

Harrogate-based, this incredible artisan bakery is based at Kettlesing Head, just 7km from Harrogate.

Woodcutter Creations

Based just outside Harrogate near Harewood House, Ric creates bespoke pieces to order from his own studio and also offers beautifully-crafted chopping boards and cheeseboards

The charity stall is the Harrogate branch of Lupus UK.