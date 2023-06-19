News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Free entry to artisan market near Harrogate coming up this weekend at stunning location

From artisan bakers and cheesemongers to gifts, artwork, jewellery and a lot more as a fantastic free market is to be held this weekend in a stunning location near Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

Situated three miles from Harrogate, Real Markets are returning to Ripley Castle this Sunday, June 25 with the promise of being “Yorkshire’s Friendliest Market”.

Expect a host of speciality producers and makers from the Harrogate area in attendance – from artisan bakers, cheesemongers, charcuterie, cakes, chocolates and coffee to gifts, artwork, jewellery and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be musicians entertaining throughout and visitors to Ripley Castle Estate will also get free access to the gardens and grounds on market day.

Real Markets are returning to Ripley Castle this Sunday, June 25 with the promise of being “Yorkshire’s Friendliest Market”.Real Markets are returning to Ripley Castle this Sunday, June 25 with the promise of being “Yorkshire’s Friendliest Market”.
Real Markets are returning to Ripley Castle this Sunday, June 25 with the promise of being “Yorkshire’s Friendliest Market”.
Most Popular

Among the local artisan traders who will be on hand with a feast of food and drink and gift ideas will be:

Buzz Coffee

Harrogate-based Buzz had an amazing day at the last Ripley market.

Rachel sources and makes her coffee with care, serving up Lonton Coffee, a small independent roastery based in Barnard Castle.

Rachel Jones Glass

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based in Killinghall, Rachel’s pieces are delicately crafted and range from tealight holders, coasters, display pieces and more.

Bakeri Baltzersen

Harrogate-based, this incredible artisan bakery is based at Kettlesing Head, just 7km from Harrogate.

Woodcutter Creations

Based just outside Harrogate near Harewood House, Ric creates bespoke pieces to order from his own studio and also offers beautifully-crafted chopping boards and cheeseboards

The charity stall is the Harrogate branch of Lupus UK.

Real Markets will take place on Sunday, June 25,10am-3pm, Ripley Castle.