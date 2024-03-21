Easter Market with free entry to historic estate is announced at Ripley Castle near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Featuring a huge array of speciality artisan producers and makers in a historic setting, the event at Ripley Castle will take place on Sunday, March 31.

Entrance to the market, gardens and grounds is free so visitors can make a day of it and enjoy a walk in the Ripley estate’s beautiful setting ten miles from Harrogate.

The event will showcase a total of more than 40 independent and artisan traders, offering visitors a chance to find unique gifts and treats and support local makers and creators.

Goodies and treats available include breads and cakes from Harrogate’s Baltzersen’s, Skipton’s Antony’s Biltong, Easter cookie boxes from Carlton Kitchen, an incredible range of cheese from Wharfedale Fine Cheese, plus something for your four-legged friends from V’s Dog Treats of Harrogate.

The Easter Market is the work of Real Markets which run a number of long-standing Yorkshire markets, including monthly markets and farmers’ markets in Ilkley, Grassington, Otley, Saltaire and Harrogate.

The ethos of the markets is to support local, small, specialist and independent businesses to benefit the local community and help local producers thrive.

Lucy Allen, director of Real Markets, said: “All our traders have great plans for Easter Sunday at Ripley Castle.

"There is an incredible amount to see and do on Sunday, March 31 and with access to the market and beautiful gardens and grounds being free it is a fabulous day out for family and friends.”

Items of offer will include handmade leatherwear, garden metalwork, woodcraft, handmade soaps, clothing and candles.

There will also be a stall from a local furniture maker.

Children’s craft activities by Rhythm Camp Events will be taking place within the market, in The Stables.

Children will get the chance to make Easter-themed goodies to bring home.

Although entry to the market is free, booking is advised for the Easter activities.