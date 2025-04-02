Easter gifts with a difference from Yorkshire Sculpture Park

No need to stick with the standard Easter egg when there’s other egg-citing alternatives to enjoy in the online gift shop, such as:

Sheep Truffles – £5.95Chocolate Sheep Truffles – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop

Delight friends and family at your Easter celebrations this year with a unique chocolate indulgence for all ages to enjoy!

Hand-finished with their adorable pink noses, these sweet little sheep are guaranteed to make a lasting impression this Easter. A perfect addition to Easter baskets and hampers.

May contain egg, sesame, nuts and peanuts.

The Chicken Garland - £17 -Chickens Concertina Garland – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop

A colourful chicken with patterned feathers and wings repeats along the length of this folded garland, perfect for springtime decorating or adding some fun to your kitchen.

- Size: 3 metres long

- Made from 100% recycled content paper

- 4 designs repeating over 20 shapes, make up each concertina.

- Screen printed by hand on both sides by talented artisans in Jaipur

- Sustainably made from recycled materials

Fluffy Chick £10.50 -Keelco Chick – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop

Keel Toys Keeleco 18cm Eco-Friendly Chick Soft Toy Plush.

- An adorable, eco-friendly super soft plush toy

- Suitable from birth

- Hand-washable

- 100% Huggable 100% Recycled soft toy ranges

- Size 18cm

Keeleco is a 100% recycled range from Keel Toys. These eco-friendly toys are manufactured and stuffed with 100% recycled polyester from plastic waste. Weighted with recycled glass beads, these floppy toys have been perfectly designed for hugging by a loving new friend.

Chalk Eggs - £5.50Coloured Egg Chalk Set – Yorkshire Sculpture Park Online Shop

Create artwork on patios and chalkboards with these fun chalk eggs, complete with a cardboard egg box. Their unique egg shape makes it easy for young artists to grasp and draw. This unique set of colourful chalk eggs is the ultimate chocolate-free Easter gift for children!

- Chalk egg colours include pink, green, orange, blue, yellow and purple

Safety information: Warning! Choking hazard; small parts. Not for children under 3 years.