Councillor says closure of McColl’s at Harlow Hill in Harrogate has had positive effect on independent retailers

The closure of the McColl’s on Harlow Hill has led to a resurgence for independent retailers in the area, according to a local councillor.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:54 BST

McColl’s on Otley Road closed last year after national chain Morrisons bought the company and said it would be shutting over 100 loss-making stores.

The shop was a Co-op for many years before being sold to McColl’s in 2016 as part of £117 million deal for 298 stores.

However, McColl’s struggled with competition from independent shops nearby as well as the Co-ops further down Otley Road and in Pannal.

Councillor Michael Schofield has said that the closure of the McColl’s convenience store on Harlow Hill in Harrogate has had a positive effect on independent retailers in the areaCouncillor Michael Schofield has said that the closure of the McColl’s convenience store on Harlow Hill in Harrogate has had a positive effect on independent retailers in the area
McColl’s was close to the greengrocer Regal Fruiterers and Harlow Stores and the area also features Nord Coffee House and the Sandwich Deli.

But this month North Yorkshire Council spelled the end of the building as a shop when it approved its conversion into a three bedroom flat.

Independent councillor Michael Schofield, who is also the landlord of the The Shepherd’s Dog pub on Harlow Hill, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the shop’s closure has had a positive effect on independent retailers in the area.

Councillor Schofield said: “Whilst it is not good to see people losing their jobs when a business closes I believe it has helped create a resurgence for our independent retailers.

"We have seen Regal Fruiterers move into the area and a revamped Harlow Stores with longer opening times, both of which have actually helped drive an increase in footfall on Otley Road and enrich the community spirit.

“It is a shame that no-one could see the potential in the old McColl’s site for other outlet purposes such as a chemist, however the building requires a lot of work on its internal structure and therefore probably proved to costly for any interested business.”

