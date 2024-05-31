Concern over anti-social behaviour in Harrogate town centre inspires launch of new officer
The appointment of former civil servant Kiam Taylor follows extensive research undertaken by the team at Harrogate BID which showed concern in the town’s business community over anti-social behaviour and shop thefts.
Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District, said: “During the consultation for our term two Business Plan, a high percentage of our members told us that shoplifting, threats to staff and general anti-social behaviour outside of their properties were their main concerns.
“We have listened and reacted to this.
"The Town Centre Support Officer, fully funded by Harrogate BID, will be a visible, engaging, evidence collating uniformed presence on the street looking to be the glue that brings partners together to create positive outcomes for all.”
The new Town Centre Support Officer will be the eyes and ears on the ground for the BID, using his eye for detail to help reduce the risk of crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
The aim will be to build relationships with BID Member businesses and property owners to reduce the probability of loitering and other issues in hot spot areas of the town.
The role will also involve working with partners, including North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Council, CCTV Operatives and Harrogate Homeless Project, to tackle any problems they may face around crime.
As well as this, he will also support any campaigns, projects or events they may host in a bid to tackle issues in the town.
Chief Inspector Simon Williamson, Harrogate area commander for North Yorkshire Police, praised the launch of the TCSO.
"We’re looking forward to working with the new support officer in Harrogate,” he said.
“By working together we aim to make Harrogate, which is already a very safe town centre, even more appealing to everyone who visits, works, shops or lives there.”
The TCSO role has been introduced as BID continues to work towards achieving the objectives and the overall Business Plan for its second term.
More information: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/