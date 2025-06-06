‘A great opportunity for local independent makers’: New monthly market coming to Harrogate town centre

The Harrogate Business Improvement District has revealed details about a brand new monthly ‘Maker’s Market’ for Harrogate this summer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new market, set to be held on the third Sunday of every month between June and September this year, will take over Cambridge Street with a series of unique stalls.

The market, which will run between 10am and 4pm, will offer space to a number of different local makers — from crafters and jewellers to homemakers and clothing designers - to showcase their offer to an increased number of potential customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from the success of the pets-themed market during the Harrogate Dog Show this year, the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is looking forward to fully funding and delivering this new initiative.

The Harrogate Business Improvement District has revealed details about a brand new monthly ‘Maker’s Market’ that is coming to Harrogate town centre this summer

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “The pets-themed market we organised during the Harrogate Dog Show was a huge success, so we’re delighted to be able to bring this new idea to life off the back of it.

“A series of independent traders will host stalls to show off their range of products and services – and we can’t wait to work alongside them.

“We’re always keen to drive both footfall and spend into our town’s business community, so we feel this project will help to do so on what is typically known as a quieter day of the week in our town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For now, the markets will be in place on the third Sunday of every month from June to September – but we’re hoping to expand and build on this in the future.”

The Harrogate BID team will be working alongside Real Markets Yorkshire to deliver this new opportunity, sharing experience and knowledge with experts in the field.

Real Markets is the operator behind the monthly Harrogate Farmers Market which has been held on Cambridge Street, on the second Thursday of the month, for the last 20 years.

Lucy Allen, of Real Markets Yorkshire, said: “Harrogate Makers Market is a great opportunity for our local independent makers and creators to have a presence in central Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last 20 years our Harrogate Farmers Market has supported a huge amount of independents during the week – and Harrogate Makers Market is a wonderful addition to this offering by bringing together a unique collection of stallholders for Sunday shoppers too.”

Any local independent businesses who want to get involved with the Maker’s Market in Harrogate should [email protected]