Ripon Spa Hotel is up for sale for the first time in 115 years

Ripon's historic Spa Hotel is up for sale for the first time in 115 years.

Global real estate adviser Colliers International has been appointed to market the property, and is seeking offers in the region of £1.75 million for the freehold interest.

Julian Troup, Head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers International, said: "The Ripon Spa Hotel is an established and well-known hotel operating with a healthy trading base. We are anticipating a high level of interest from a number of interested parties, especially considering that the hotel has not been commercially sold since 1906.

“Recently we have seen significant demand from both domestic and overseas buyers keen to acquire UK provincial hotels, and North Yorkshire continues to be one of our most productive area of demand. The price has been set at a competitive level to generate interest on the back of the very obvious potential to develop key aspects of the trading business.”