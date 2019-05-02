Revealed: Opening date for new Ripon restaurant at former Lockwoods site

Ripon residents were devastated when Lockwoods closed last year, but now an exciting new chapter for the building lies ahead - Papa's Mediterranean restaurant will open at the site on May 12.

Papa's is a family independent restaurant that's been trading in Harrogate for just over two years, and now the owners are expanding into Ripon and taking up the vacated unit on North Street.

Papa's owner Olsi Papa told the 'Gazette this week that there will be a food tasting event on the opening day, May 12.

He said: "It is going to be an-all day food tasting starting from 12 till whenever.

"We are only going to charge £10 per person just to cover our costs - people can try our food throughout the day. No booking needed, anyone is welcome."

Full interview with Papa's owner Olsi ahead of opening in Ripon.