Rare chance to buy a piece of Ripon history as lock-keeper’s canalside home is put up for sale

House hunters are being offered a rare chance to buy a piece of Ripon history, now that the Grade II listed former home of the city's lock-keeper has been put up for sale.

Nestling by the picturesque edge of the canal, Lock House on Boroughbridge Road is believed to date back to the early 19th century, and retains many of its period features.

When it was constructed, the British Navy was fighting the French and Spanish fleets in the Battle of Trafalgar; King George III was the ruling monarch; and the world’s first steam locomotive was preparing for its inaugural passenger service.

Fast forward two centuries, and the three bedroom detached house is on the market through the Ripon office of Linley and Simpson for the first time in almost 20 years. It has an asking price of £375,000.

Branch manager Kerry Ferguson said: “This is a fabulous family home that is steeped in Ripon history with a real story to tell. It occupies an expansive plot, with its wrap-around garden boasting views overlooking Ripon Canal and fields.

“It is brimming with character, flows well, and has a real period feel about it.”

In addition to its three bedrooms – one of which has an en-suite shower room - the property also benefits from two separate reception rooms; two bathrooms; a downstairs cloakroom; a cellar; a detached double garage; and a driveway with room for numerous cars.

The current owner said: “I bought Lock House in 2002 when I relocated from Oxford. I fell in love with the house immediately due to its setting by the canal, and its easy access to the A1 meant it was ideal for my travelling requirements.

“The walks straight from the house, down the canal are beautiful in both directions - one way taking you to wetlands and the other taking you straight into Ripon in 15 minutes without having to cross a major road, as the route takes you underneath the bypass.

“The house is also on the No 22 bus route too which connects you to Knaresborough and York. I am moving now to downsize and be closer to family in Harrogate.”

Historians believe the current property was built after the cutting of the Ripon Canal, which began in 1770 ahead of its opening in 1773.

After it was first awarded Grade II listed status in 1984, Historic England wrote: “As this house is evidently an early 19th century cottage, it must have either replaced an earlier lock-keeper's house, or been built from new at this time.”