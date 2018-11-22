Woodside, Harrogate - £625,000

This substantial family property, in the very heart of the Harrogate, is open to view on Saturday November 24 from 1.30-2.30pm.

It retains many original features, benefits from double glazing, central heating and a spacious loft conversion.

Other features include an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, dining room, garden room, kitchen, three first floor bedrooms, en-suite shower room, study, house bathroom, separate wc and second floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Contact: Nicholls Tyreman 01423 503076.