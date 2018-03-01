Wetherby Road, Harrogate - £795,000

This six-bedroomed family home has a separate two-bedroomed holiday cottage, converted from a former coach house, which provides an excellent income, according to agents Lister Haigh.

The main house boasts a reception hall, three reception rooms plus a breakfast kitchen, cloaks/shower room, pantry and boiler room and a large family bathroom.

The holiday cottage includes a sitting room, large dining kitchen and two double bedrooms and bathroom. Outside are mature gardens and parking for several vehicles. Contact 01423 730700.