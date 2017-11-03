VIDEO: First look at Harrogate Grange Park show home decked out for Christmas

IT'S beginning to look at lot like Christmas inside a new luxury show home which has been decked out for festive viewing on the Grange Park development by David Wilson Homes near Harrogate.

And buyers are being urged to get wrapped up in time for Christmas to avoid missing out on one of the new homes.

With the festive season fast approaching, five star house builder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is urging prospective purchasers to visit the collection of homes in the highly sought-after village of Hampsthwaite, five miles from Harrogate.

VIDEO: Watch our exclusive video tour of the Winstone show home with Sales Manager Chris Neal, in the embedded YouTube video above.

VISIT: Go see the Winstone show home for yourself at Grange Park - open Mondays, 12.30pm to 5.30pm and Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5:30pm. For more information visit www.dwh.co.uk/GrangePark or call 01423 771402.

Grange Park is a collection of five bedroom homes centred on modern family living, featuring spacious open-plan rooms and luxuriously appointed en suites.

Exuding sophisticated living with modern comfort thanks to generously proportioned and flowing interiors, not to mention elegant staircases that lead to light and airy bedrooms, homes at Grange Park are proving popular with local house hunters.

The Winstone show home has been decorated in time for Christmas.

But prospective purchasers, who are interested in moving into their new home before Christmas, are able to choose from four stunning five-bedroom homes, the Henley or the Gilthorpe housetypes, providing homebuyers with a larger living space and desirable features.

The Henley is an impressive, five bedroom detached home, with its grand entrance hall leading to a luxurious lounge on one side and a dining room on the other, making it a great space for entertaining family and friends over the festive period.

Decked out for Christmas is the new Winstone show home on the Grange Park development by David Wilson Homes in Hampsthwaite, near Harrogate

The impressive kitchen family breakfast room boasts plenty of space for family and guests alike, while large French doors lead into the garden.

This exquisite family property, which is available from £669,995, has four spacious double bedrooms, two with en suites, one single bedroom and a family bathroom; the perfect setting for welcoming guests over Christmas.

Also offering luxurious living in exquisite design, the five bedroom Gilthorpe, which is available from £694,995, is a great option for established families.

The central hallway links the generous downstairs area, making for the perfect hosting space when the family come together at Christmas. Attractive French doors lead into the garden from the kitchen with a spacious family and breakfast area, the ideal setting for enjoying a delicious Christmas dinner with family and friends.

Grange Park show home is open Mondays 12.30pm to 5:30pm and Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5.30pm

The elegant first floor makes the most of natural light over the four double bedrooms, master with en suite and impressive dressing area. There’s also a second en suite and a further single bedroom.

Chris Neal, Sales Manager at Grange Park said: “Grange Park’s fantastic collection of homes in the highly sought-after village of Hampsthwaite, Harrogate, has proved to be very popular with buyers.

"There is a fantastic sense of community at the development, and when Christmas arrives it will be a wonderful setting for young and established families. We’re urging prospective buyers who are looking to move in time for Christmas to come and visit our stunning Winstone show home before they’re all snapped up!”

Moving to Grange Park in time for Christmas couldn’t be easier, with four homes ready to move into and a selection of benefits available for buyers to take advantage of.

Part Exchange can help those with a home to sell, and means they are left with no estate agent fees at the end of the sale and no chain to slow down the moving process.

Selected homes also offer stamp duty contributions as well as the opportunity for an upgraded kitchen option and the inclusion of flooring.

Christmas dinner in a new David Wilson Homes development could be on your wish list - buy now to guarantee the home of your dreams

Within five miles of Harrogate, a whole range of additional amenities are within easy reach of Grange Park, making this pretty village an ideal choice for families, professionals and those seeking more space with great local facilities.

Luxury kitchens in new David Wilson Homes

Not many sleeps to Christmas if you are dreaming of a new home on Grange Park near Harrogate