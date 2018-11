Period features have been retained in this five-bedroomed Victorian property which is linked to a two-bedroomed annexe.

It features moulded cornicing, panelled doors, picture rails and period fireplaces that have been cleverly combined with stylish modern additions, including solid oak flooring, a stylish high gloss kitchen and modern bathrooms.

The accommodation is arranged over four floors and includes two reception rooms, utility and cloakroom/WC. Feather Smailes Scales LLP, 01423 229713.