Thorp Arch pub leasehold up for sale

A Thorp Arch pub has been put up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser Christie and Co say The Pax Inn provides trading space for up to 80 covers, plus a central bar, a function and events area and a generously sized commercial kitchen.

Sam Ashton, Business Agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “The leasehold sale of The Pax Inn provides a great opportunity for a husband and wife team, independent or regional operator to take advantage of this detached village pub on tied lease terms.

“With plenty of growth potential and its fantastic location, the pub offers a prime investment in an affluent and highly desirable part of Yorkshire, where there is still plenty of demand for high quality licensed venues.”

He added that the Pax Inn also has a spacious decked terrace area with seating for up to 40 patrons, a car park for up to 25 vehicles and a three bedroom apartment on the first floor of the property, ideal as owner’s accommodation.

The business provides scope for further growth by utilising the function and events area with a consistent entertainment schedule, adapting the menu and beer and wine offering, or investing in the marketing and social media presence.

History says that the Pax got its name, meaning peace, following a major dispute between the tenant workers and the estate that owned the land, that of the Hatfield family.

The original pub was called The Hatfield Arms, but a violent dispute was resolved over a meeting on the neutral ground of the pub and a new pub was built under the present name to mark the event. Today the pub also acts as a community hub, holding quiz nights.

The Pax Inn is being marketed off an asking price of £75,000 for the leasehold.