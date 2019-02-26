Thorny Hill Lane, Marton cum Grafton - £545,000

This three storey newly built detached house has four double bedrooms, all with en-suites, and is designed to offer flexibility of use to suit modern day family living.

There is strong open plan feel to the ground floor living area with wide bi-folding doors onto the landscaped garden and terracing. A high specification throughout, above average ceiling heights and an enviable village setting near Boroughbridge make this an excellent home for the discerning buyer, according to estate agents Lister Haigh. Contact: 01423 730700.