Number 25 is a contemporary architecturally designed and luxurious new build four-bedroom home within The Old Police Station development occupying a very sought after location, close to The Stray and in a short walk of the town centre.

The property has a good sized garden, garage and parking for a number of cars as well as the added benefit of electronically operated wrought iron gates that lead directly to its own private gates and driveway.

Contact Knight Frank on 01423 535377.