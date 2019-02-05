The Arch, Nosterfield, Masham _ £549,500

This three-bedroom detached property is well and offers scope for modernisation and refurbishment.

Set in about about half an acre, it has multiple outbuildings and open country views to the rear, and is in a central position within the village, close to Masham and Bedale.

The accommodation includes a dining hall, inner hall, cloakroom, study, sitting room, farmhouse kitchen, utility room and a rear porch. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a house bathroom. Contact Carter Jonas 01423 523423.