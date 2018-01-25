Sherburn-in-Elmet: ancient Celts,  a flying club – and much more

Sherburn-in-Elmet is a large village that does a good impression of a small town, with a population in excess of 6,600, and growing.

It has all the amenities you might expect of a larger place, including a good selection of pubs and takeaways, a post office, library, supermarkets and a range of smaller shops. There’s even a twice-weekly market in the centre.

Dilkoosha, 34 Kirkgate, Sherburn-in-Elmet  �595,000 with Hunters, 01937 588228.

The village is large enough to have two primary schools, Sherburn Hungate Community Primary School (Good, Ofsted 2015) and Athelstan Community Primary School (Good, 2017), as well as Sherburn High School (Good, Ofsted 2017).

Eversley Park Centre is a community hub for social events, and there are dedicated groups for a wide choice of activities, ranging from art and bowling to yoga and zumba.

There are football, rugby league, gymnastics, cycling and cricket clubs, recreational fishing opportunities nearby, and for the more adventurous, Sherburn Aero Club, which is one of the largest flying clubs in the country.

Sherburn is located six miles south of Tadcaster, nine north of Pontefract, 11 west of Selby and 13 east of Leeds, and has good transport links.

19 Saxon Way, Sherburn-in-Elmet  �295,000 with Manning Stainton, 0113 287 8790.

The A1(M) is a couple of miles away, and joins the M1 nearby, and there are regular trains to York, Selby and Sheffield from Sherburn station.

People have loved living here for a very long time. It was the capital of the ancient Celtic kingdom of Elmet, and the locals held out for longer than almost anywhere else against the Anglian invaders who were to rename the country England.

Nowadays, property in Sherburn is still sought-after, but you probably won’t have to draw swords over it.

Dilkoosha is a beautiful Victorian end-terrace property built around 1884 by the Gascoigne family of Lotherton Hall. Although it retains many of its period features – including high ceilings, original fireplaces and original mouldings – the current owners have modernised it, removing internal walls to create open-plan living space. It now has six bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a large kitchen/living room.

1 Bracken Court, Sherburn-in-Elmet  �229,950, Reed Rains, 0113 286 4036.

Outside, there are gardens, a double carport and three outbuildings known as the Coach House. The third of these, previously a stable, has a ladder leading to an upper floor running the length of all three. The Coach House had planning approved in 2012 for a three-bed detached residential property with garage; this has now lapsed but could be reapplied for.

On the other, eastern, side of the village, 19 Saxon Way is a detached house on a corner plot in a modern development just a stone’s throw from the railway station. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, hallway, kitchen/diner, utility room, living room and integrated single garage. Outside, there’s a good-sized back garden and, to the side, an open-plan garden area that provides an opportunity to either extend the back garden or the property itself (subject to planning).

Finally, just around the corner is 1 Bracken Court, a semi-detached property with three storeys. It too has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen/diner and lounge. Outside, there are front and back gardens, off-street parking and a detached garage.