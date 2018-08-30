OK, commuter: three properties on the Harrogate-to-York railway line

Last week we looked at homes near Leeds-bound railway stations, so this week it made sense to head in the other direction along the Harrogate line: to York.

After all, good transport links rank high up on many house-hunters’ wish-lists, especially if their place of work isn’t where they want to live.

24 The Avenue, Starbeck, Harrogate - �395,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley, 01423 877200.

York is just 40 minutes away from Harrogate by train, but that travelling time can be halved if you live near Hammerton station – and you get to live in the country.

York is an expanding city, and its economy is expected to grow by as much as 20 per cent over coming years, bringing an increase in jobs – and demand for ‘commutable’ properties.

It may also be a good rail line to bet on; plans to electrify it were put on hold earlier this year, but may yet be resurrected – which would mean newer, quieter trains, more services and faster connections.

All the stops on the line have much to recommend them, from the community feel of Starbeck to the tranquility of Cattal.

Almere, 2 St Johns Grove, Kirk Hammerton - �450,000 with Carter Jonas, 01423 523423.

What’s more, the Vale of York, which lies between that city and Harrogate, is dotted with some lovely – and criminally under-appreciated – villages.

The following three properties are all on the Harrogate-to-York line and are all currently for sale.

In Starbeck, 24 The Avenue is a substantial, three-floor townhouse within easy walking distance of the station. The period property has retained many of its original features, including high ceilings, ornate coving and ceiling roses.

It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, hallway, breakfast kitchen, utility room, two reception rooms and plenty of storage space on the top floor.

Outside, there is a lawned front garden and a back yard opening onto the access road, across which there is the main garden, plus a detached garage with a parking area to the front.

One stop along the line, 20 Kirkgate is a deceptively spacious townhouse just a short stroll from Knaresborough’s picturesque station.

It has three bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and lounge, as well as large attic room with eaves storage space.

Outside, there is a lawned garden to the front, with pedestrian access leading from Kirkgate, and to the rear there is a single integral garage and off-street parking for one car, accessed from Beech Hill.

But perhaps the property’s greatest asset is its stunning views across the rooftops towards Nidd Gorge, Knaresborough Castle and beyond.

Finally, Almere, in the Vale of York village of Kirk Hammerton, is described by its agent as a “characterful home of quality [...] providing much further potential”.

Brick-built with a pantile roof, its style is typical of its area and it’s not far from Hammerton railway station.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, breakfast kitchen, utility room, two reception rooms and a good-sized conservatory extension which could be used as a dining room. The loft is fully boarded and has a drop-down ladder.

There’s also an integral single garage accessible from the utility room, plus front garden with crunchy gravel drive, and a back garden with extensive patio area and shed.