Northstead has undergone a complete refurbishment over recent years by the current owners and they have now created an exceptional living space.

The property is complemented by an open plan kitchen/living room, having been fitted and extended by Caulfields and Room Room. There are four further reception rooms, utility room and access to the double garage. On the first floor, there are five bedrooms, two with en-suites. To the rear is a landscaped garden and stone terrace. Contact Strutt & Parker on 01423 561274.