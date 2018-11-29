Lollybogs, High Birstwith - £1,675,000

Lollybogs is a traditional longhouse believed to date back to the 1600s and is built of Yorkshire stone.

The property retains much of its original character including wooden beams, solid oak flooring and stone mullion windows.

It features a Mark Wilkinson bespoke kitchen is fitted with a central island and a cream oil-fired AGA. The Coach House offers flexible additional ancillary accommodation or an income stream via holiday lets development, subject to permissions. Visit www.struttandparker.com.