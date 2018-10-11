Kelvedon, Warwick Crescent, Harrogate - £1,500,000

This substantial, detached Edwardian eight-bedroom house sits on the south side of Harrogate and is full of original features, as well as having a double garage and large mature gardens.

It boasts a panelled reception hall, drawing room, south facing dining room and kitchen complete with period Wemyss tiles, wine cellar and keeping room, utility room, five bedrooms with three bathrooms and south facing master bedroom with en-suite. On the top floor there are three further bedrooms. Contact 01423 877200.