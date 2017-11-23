Search

Keepers Cottage, Myton on Swale - £825,000

editorial image

This former Gamekeeper’s cottage was built in 1860 is just outside the village of Myton-on-Swale. It includes a breakfast kitchen, dining room, sitting room, snug, office, master bedroom with en suite shower, three further double bedroom and house bathroom with gardens extending to about 1.58 acres, as well as the original Keep with vaulted ceiling and a number of outbuildings, greenhouse and garage. Contact Knight Frank 01423 535377​.