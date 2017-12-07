Jaynes House, Langthorpe - £525,000

Jaynes House is a stylish detached cottage offering a tremendous amount of charm and character, according to agents Strutt & Parker.

Dating back to the 16th century, it is the second oldest property in the street and was formerly the old Blacksmith’s house.

Over three floors, it includes exposed ceiling beams, elegant lighting and light timber throughout.

Outside to the front there is a gravel parking area, with space for multiple vehicles. To the rear is a secluded garden with paved terrace and lawn. Contact 01423 561274.

