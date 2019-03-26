Ivy House Farm, Walton, - offers over £650,000

Located in the heart of a popular village close to Wetherby, the property has been occupied by the same family member for over 100 years and is thought to being offered for sale on the open market for the first time ever.

Ivy House Farm is a four-bedroom farmhouse to modernise with an attached barn, having consent as a separate dwelling, with garden and parking. The Whole – Offers over £650,000, Lot 1 (Main house) Offers over £550,000, Lot 2 (Barn only) Offers over £100,000. Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.