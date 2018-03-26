Hill Top Hall, Pannal - £3.25m

Agents Carter Jonas describe this as an exquisite Grade II* listed detached property which is immaculately and stylishly in just over 10 acres of secluded grounds.

It includes a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, day room and a living kitchen, principal bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom, three further double bedrooms, two having en suite facilities and a house bathroom. There is also a second floor open plan loft style bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Contact Carter Jonas 01423 523423.