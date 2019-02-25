Here is how you can apply to appear on hit TV series Location Location Location

Channel 4’s ‘Location, Location, Location’ is back for a new series and they are planning to come to Yorkshire.

Yes, that’s right! Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will be helping people find their dream home this spring, 2019.

Are you or somebody you know a chain free buyer struggling to find that perfect property? If so, they’d love to hear from you.

Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home?

Do you have to move or relocate for work?

Does the property market make you nervous?

Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

Apply today and you could have a dedicated team and the two best known property experts in the country at your service.

The online application form can be found via the following link:

https://www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location

A spokesman said: “Please fill in the application form in as much detail as possible. We’d love to receive photos and a video telling us why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help. If you can’t attach a video or photos, don’t worry! You can apply without them.

“Don’t delay, apply today!”