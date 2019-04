This three-bedroom mews home was built in 2017 and offers flexible accommodation over three floors.

I includes three double bedrooms, the master with en suite, a stylish open plan living/dining/kitchen with a Juliet balcony , a good-sized family bathroom and covered off street parking with store room.

The property lies close to the Valley gardens, Harrogate town centre and all of its amenities and excellent schooling.

For more details contact Thomlinsons Estate Agents on 01937 582748.