Gibbett Cottage, Farnham Lane, Farnham - £300,000

Agents Carter Jonas say this is a rare opportunity to buy a Grade II listed three-bedroomed period cottage which offers flexible living and outbuildings.

It is set in a plot of about a quarter of an acre and has off street parking.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility room and an additional kitchen. On the first floor is a landing, principal bedroom, two further bedrooms and a house bathroom. Contact Carter Jonas, 01423 523423.