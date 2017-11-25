For sale: cottage in Masham now bigger and better

Wensleydale: 2 Station Cottages, Masham

Price: £310,000

This semi-detached cottage has been skilfully extended and sits in a pretty rural spot on the edge of Masham in Lower Wensleydale. Owner Abigail Scott Paul bought the cottage in 2011 and embarked on a plan to build a double-storey extension in 2013. She says: “I signed up to a scheme run by the Royal Institute of British Architects called ‘Architect in the House’, which matches you to a local architect in exchange for a donation to the homeless charity, Shelter. I was introduced to architect Andrew Burningham and loved his design and vision for our home. Over the years the house had been extended with a number of unsightly single-storey additions down one side. Andrew came up with a great design that reimagined how we could live in the property.”

The garden room

The extension saw the downstairs bathroom moved to the first floor and the three bedrooms made much bigger. The ground floor was opened up to create a large, open-plan kitchen/dining area and a light-filled garden room

Only one room in the house remains as it was – the cosy living room warmed by a log burner.

“We even moved the staircase,” says Abigail, who adds: “I used a fantastic local builder, Joe Kitching from Well, and the project took just over six months. We have managed to transform an old railway worker’s cottage into a modern house ideal for contemporary living.”

The house now has a reception hall/study, a sitting room, a dining kitchen and a garden room with glazing to two sides overlooking the garden and a sliding glass door onto the patio. On the first floor, there are three large double bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is parking for two cars. The garden has a large patio and a lawn.

Chris O’Mahony, area manager at Dacres, says: “This lovely semi-detached home would be a perfect for a couple, family or somebody looking for a country bolt-hole that they could lock up and leave. Masham is a delightful market town and the cottage is situated just on the edge of town adjoining open countryside. Its position near the A1 also makes it easy to travel to Harrogate, York and Leeds.”

For more details visit www.dacres.co.uk or call 01765 605151.

Masham has shops, a community library and a convenience store. It is 20 minutes from Ripon and the A1M. See www.visitmasham.co.uk for more details.