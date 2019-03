Estate agents Linley and Simpson describe this as a ‘truly stunning three bedroom apartment’.

Overlooking The Stray, The White House is a late Georgian Villa built as the original Lord Mayor of Harrogate’s personal home.

Circa 1840, it was constructed with great influence from Italianate Villas from the original tiled entrance hall, sweeping staircases and intricate coving and plasterwork.

There is parking for two cars.

Contact: Linley and Simpson on 01423 540054.