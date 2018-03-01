Fairview, Burton Leonard - £1.09m

This five-bedroom detached property has been recently constructed within walking distance of the centre of this popular village.

It enjoys southerly views and include a reception hall, sitting room, family room and everyday living kitchen. On the first floor is a principal bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom, guest bedroom with an en suite shower room, three further double bedrooms arranged over two floors – two with en suite shower rooms and one with a dressing room. Contact Carter Jonas Harrogate 01423 523423.