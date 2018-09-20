Bracken Ridge Old Farmhouse, Lofthouse - £399,950

Agents Dacre Son and Hartley say this Grade II listed former farmhouse, which dates back to the 17th century, has been “magnificently” restored and has undergone an exceptional restoration that has retained all the property’s character features while creating a modern home with a wide range of stunning contemporary features.

The house has far-reaching views across the surrounding Nidderdale countryside and has three or four bedrooms, large gardens and impressive patio. Contact Dacre on 01423 711010.