Birstwith Road, Harrogate - £265,000

This spacious traditional semi-detached house is conveniently located in this popular residential area, close to local shops, town centre and public transport services.

It features gas central heating and double glazing, porch, hall, two reception rooms, one with patio doors to the rear garden, fitted kitchen with built in appliances, three bedrooms and a spacious bathroom with four piece suite. Outside are mature good sized gardens and a long block paved drive to the detached garage. Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.