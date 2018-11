Agents Linley and Simpson describe this as a truly stunning eco barn.

It includes an entrance hallway with understairs cupboard and access to wet room, utility room, kitchen/diner with bi-fold doors leading to patio and a spacious living room.

To the first floor there are three double bedrooms serviced by a modern family bathroom, which doubles up as en suite to bedroom one. Outside the property has a large driveway leading to garden area and ample parking space. Linley and Simpson 01423 540054.