7 York Road, Knaresborough - £550,000

This five-bedroom semi-detached family home has been refurbished to a high standard, with plenty of style and characterful features throughout, according to agents Dacres.

Features include two modern bath/shower rooms, as well as two well-proportioned reception rooms, refitted dining kitchen and separate utility room.

With ample off-street parking and an attractive and private rear garden, the home is situated in a highly sought after and convenient location near the town centre. Contact 01423 864126.