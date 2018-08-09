7 Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate - £1.195m

This well maintained five-bedroomed detached property is in an exclusive cul-de-sac and has mature gardens to the rear.

It includes a sitting room, dining room, utility room and kitchen with an adjoining snug with double doors leading to a balcony. On the lower ground floor there is a study, hobbies room and cloakroom. On the first floor is a principal bedroom with en suite bathroom, guest bedroom with an en suite shower room, three further double bedrooms and a house bathroom. Carter Jonas, 01423 523423.