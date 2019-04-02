4 High Bridge Court Knaresborough - £335,000

This two bedroom semi-detached cottage enjoys breath-taking views over the River Nidd and is set in a gated development of five town houses.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms that look toward the river. The master has a dressing room/study and en-suite, and there is a house bathroom. The open plan living area, with river views, opens out into a contemporary kitchen. There is a basement, guest cloakroom, private parking and boating and riparian rights. Contact Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 864126.