16 Manor Chase, Long Marston - £589,950

This exceptionally spacious six-bedroom detached family home is arranged on three floors an in a choice cul-de-sac.

Agents Beadnall Copley say that only by personal viewing can this deceptively spacious family home be fully appreciated.

It features a reception hall, 22’ 6” through sitting room, family room, kitchen with integrated appliances and adjoining dining room, utility room and cloaks/wc, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, five further bedrooms and house bathroom. Contact 01937 580850.