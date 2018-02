This impressive and imposing Edwardian detached family home reveals characterful, exceptionally spacious and well-planned living accommodation throughout, according to agents Beadnall Copley.

It includes a spacious reception hall, drawing room, dining/family room with garden views, open plan dining kitchen with pantry and integral appliances, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, five further double bedrooms, dressing room, study and two bathrooms and large garden. Beadnall Copley 01423 503500.