These quirky, luxurious Airbnb property rentals around Yorkshire could be just the ticket - and it won't break the bank, for less than £90 per night.

1. The Flying Yorkshireman, Glasshouses, 85 Hop aboard this Pullman style railway carriage for a night, where you'll have all the luxurious facilities required for a relaxing stay on the outskirts of Pateley Bridge. Book: https://bit.ly/2GuJntd

2. Vintage Caravan, York, 85 Snuggle up in this cosy vintage showman's caravan which sits tucked away in mature gardens, complete with an outside cast iron bath, wood burning stove and fresh breakfast food. Book: https://bit.ly/2MTEY45

3. Boutique Boathouse, Bishopthorpe, 50 Spend a night on the water in this boutique boathouse which sits within easy reach of York city centre, and a free bottle of bubbly, flowers and chocolates provided for Valentine's Day stays. Book: https://bit.ly/2ShVDUT

4. Clocktower Duplex Flat, Harrogate, 79 Set over two floors, this renovated church clock tower boasts a number of original features, including stained glass windows and exposed stonework, alongside all the mod cons for a comfortable stay. Book: https://bit.ly/2tdWSW8

