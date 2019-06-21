Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.

Property: Some of the most stylish homes you can buy in Harrogate this week

Take a look at some of the most amazing homes currently on the market in Harrogate.

With thanks to Nicholls Tyreman, Beadnall Copley, Carter Jonas and Verity Frearson.

Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.

1. 21 Beech Grove, Harrogate. (1.95m)

Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.
JPI
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.

2. 21 Beech Grove, Harrogate. (1.95m)

Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.
JPI
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.

3. 21 Beech Grove, Harrogate. (1.95m)

Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.
JPI
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Five-bedroom property on 4,500 square feet of land. Agent: Verity Frearson 01423-562531.

4. Brooklands, Ripley Road, Knaresborough (1.395m)

Five-bedroom property on 4,500 square feet of land. Agent: Verity Frearson 01423-562531.
JPI
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4