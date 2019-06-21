Property: Some of the most stylish homes you can buy in Harrogate this week

With thanks to Nicholls Tyreman, Beadnall Copley, Carter Jonas and Verity Frearson.

1. 21 Beech Grove, Harrogate. (1.95m) Stone built, 4 bedroom town house overlooking the Stray. Agent: Nicholls Tyreman 01423-503076.

4. Brooklands, Ripley Road, Knaresborough (1.395m) Five-bedroom property on 4,500 square feet of land. Agent: Verity Frearson 01423-562531.

