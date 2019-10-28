'Pop Up Shop' at Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate to help homeless

Harrogate Homeless Project is to hold another exciting 'Pop Up Shop' in Victoria Shopping Centre shortly.

From Monday, November 4 through to Saturday, November 16, HHP will be bringing the pop-up back to Victoria Centre to raise vital funds for the project, following the success of its three-day Pop Up Shop earlier in the year.



The shop will be open from 10am-3pm, Monday to Saturday, except for the final day on Saturday, November 16 when it will close at 1pm.



The shop will stock a wide range of goods including men’s women’s and children’s clothes, shoes and accessories, bric-a-brac, household items, toys and small electrical items, all at bargain prices!



HHP says it would be grateful for any donations of items to sell, which can be dropped off at the hostel at 7 Bower Street), or in a bag labelled for HHP at Bodyshop, TKMaxx, Primark, Marks and Spencers and Verity Frearson.

New Harrogate scheme to help homeless by donating with credit card



HHP is very grateful to the Victoria Centre for facilitating this exciting venture and is also receiving support from the Harrogate BID, along with Harrogate businesses including Next, WHSmiths, TKMaxx, Bodyshop, Marks and Spencers, Primark and Verity Frearson.



All of the staff and volunteers at HHP are very excited about the Pop Up Shop, and hope that the public will support it as well as they did last time, when the three days raised in excess of £1,500.



At HHP we understand how difficult it can be when things fall apart, and how important the right sort of help can be in coping and recovering.

The money raised by the Pop Up Shop will support HHP's vital work with the homeless and vulnerably housed, both in its 16-bed hostel and at its daytime service, Springboard.



For anyone with concerns about homelessness, Harrogate Homeless Project can be contacted on 01423 566 900.

Who will win Harrogate seat if General Election took place soon