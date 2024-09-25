Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mega popular Pokemon trading card game is coming to mobiles.

Like Pokemon Go it promises to eat through both your time and phone battery.

Pokemon TCG Pocket will be available on iOS and Android devices.

A brand new Pokemon game is set to launch in just a few weeks and it could be yet another major hit. Pikachu and co are coming for both your phone battery and your free time once again.

The latest mobile game from the ludicrously popular franchise comes in the form of an adaption of the beloved Pokemon Trading Card Game. Released shortly after the first video games, it has become a phenomenon of its own.

Rare and valuable cards have been sold for millions (in some cases) in recent years. While packs became increasingly hard to get your hands on - particularly after internet celebrities started to film unboxing videos.

But going full circle, Pokemon TCG is returning to the realms of video games for a mobile title that promises to be one of the biggest releases of the year. It is yet to be seen if it can match Pokemon Go’s launch.

What is Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket releases in October.

To put it simply it's a new way to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game, all on your mobile phone. It is a mix of collecting cards, deck building and casual battles.

The game has its own unique card variants including so-called “immersive cards” which look extremely eye-catching. On the official website it explains they “will make you feel as though you’ve leapt into the world of the card’s illustration”.

You can open two free packs per day - one every 12 hours. The app will send you a notification once it is time to open up a pack.

There is also a battle mode where you can pit your deck against other players. If you are sick of Marvel Rivals this might be a good opportunity to jump ship.

How does it compare to Pokemon Go?

Unlike the monster hit from the mid-2010s, Pokemon TCG Pocket is not an AR (augmented reality) game and does not require you to get up and go outside to hunt down Pokemon. Instead all of the action takes place by opening packs/ battling.

And instead of collecting Pokemon while out on the street, or heading to gyms, all you have to do is open packs.

When does Pokemon TCG Pocket release?

The game will launch worldwide on Wednesday, 30 October. Call it an early Halloween treat before the spooks of All Hallows Eve.

However if you are one of the lucky few living in New Zealand/ Aotearoa, the game will have a soft launch from Thursday, 26 September.

Where can you play Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The game will be released on both Apple and Android devices. You will be able to play it on phones and tablets.

You can pre-order it on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on 30 October.

How much does the game cost?

It is free to download Pokemon TCG Pocket but like many mobile games, it does include in-app purchases and microtransactions. The website PokeBeach.com reports it has its own in-game currency called “Poke Gold” which can be purchased with real currency.

Poke Gold can be used to reduce the time between opening packs - with 6xPoke Gold needed to open a pack straight away.

The website reports that it will cost around $1 (likely £1 for UK players) to purchase the 6 Poke Gold. It also reports that players will not be able to use more than 720 Poke Gold (approx $150) per day.

Players can also earn “pack points” every time they open a booster pack. These points can be used to exchange for cards, if you have your heart set on a particular one (Pidgey hive rise up).

Can you battle in the game?

Players will be able to pit their decks against each other, with PokeBeach reporting there is a limit of 20 cards per deck. The first person to win three points will win the match.

Pokemon-Zone reports that there will be solo mode in which you battle against CPUs of increasing difficulty. You can also play casually against friends or other players worldwide - once you’ve honed your decks and skills.

Will you be giving Pokemon TCG Pocket a go when it releases? Or did the summer of Pokemon Go hype scar you on mobile games from the franchise. Share your thoughts by email with our tech writer: [email protected] .