Plantation Road, Harrogate - £795,000

This detached property, at the top of Harlow Hill, is in need of general modernisation with the potential to extend, according to agents Nichols Tyreman.

It includes central heating and double glazing, entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, dining room, sitting room, breakfast room, kitchen with integrated appliances, utility room, conservatory, master suite with bedroom, dressing room and shower room, three further bedrooms, house shower room, separate wc, walk-in airing cupboard, tandem double garage. Nichols Tyreman 01423 503076.