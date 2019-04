An individually designed detached property in the sought after village of Pannal.

It includes entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, open plan living/dining room, conservatory, ground floor bedroom with en-suite shower room and bathroom, second floor large sitting room, study, three further bedrooms, store room/dressing room, and luxury house bathroom. There is also a spacious block paved driveway, car port and garage, and gardens. Contact: Nicholls Tyreman Estate Agents 01423 503076.